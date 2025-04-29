Thunder, dust storms forecast in Punjab from today

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a weather alert for Punjab, warning of dust storms and thunderstorms across most districts between April 30 and May 4. The authority has forecast heavy winds and rainfall, urging residents to remain cautious during this period.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, areas likely to experience rain and strong winds include Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Jhelum, and Gujranwala. Stormy weather and rainfall are also expected in Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, and Mianwali.

From May 2 to 4, southern Punjab districts including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar may experience thunderstorms, rain, and gusty winds.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia stated that, following directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, all district administrations have been placed on high alert. Alerts have also been sent to the departments of School Education, Health, Irrigation, Communication and Works, Local Government, and Livestock.

In addition, the Information Department, WASA, Punjab Police, and Civil Defense authorities have been instructed to remain vigilant. Citizens have been advised to stay indoors and avoid open areas during lightning and storm activity.

The PDMA emphasised public safety and urged people to contact the PDMA emergency helpline at 1129 in case of any emergencies.

Hot and partly cloudy weather persisted in the city on Tuesday, with the Meteorological Department said earlier forecasting similar conditions along with chances of scattered rain over the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, Lahore recorded a high of 39°C and a low of 25°C.

They added that scattered rainfall is likely over the next two days, accompanied by the possibility of windstorms in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality remained poor, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 149. The concentration of PM2.5 particles stood at 11 times the World Health Organization’s recommended annual limit.

Separately, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall in parts of Sindh from May 2 to May 3, as a western weather system moves across the country.

According to the PMD, the weather system will affect upper Pakistan between May 1 and May 5, bringing rain to northern regions and isolated showers to areas of Sindh in early May.

Despite the rain forecast, the ongoing heatwave is expected to persist in Sindh, with Karachi likely to experience hot and humid conditions accompanied by strong winds over the next 48 hours.