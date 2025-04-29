Gold price up by Rs2,100 to Rs349,200 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.2,100 and was sold at Rs.349,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 347,100 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.1,800 to Rs.299,382 from Rs. 297,582 whereas that of 10 gram 22 Karat went up to Rs.274,443 from Rs.272,784. The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,497 and Rs.2,998 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $.21 to $3,310 from $3,289 whereas silver rates were recorded at $32.97, the Association reported.