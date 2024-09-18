Malala’s documentary wins best Asian film award at Toronto festival

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has added another feather to his as a documentary produced by her won the NETPAC award for the best Asian film at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 (TIFF).

The documentary named “The Last of the Sea Women” has been directed by Sue Kim. NETPAC Jury in a statement said, “The 2024 NETPAC jury award goes to The Last of the Sea Women, for its moving and illuminating portrayal of the lives of the haenyeo, a group of elderly female divers on Jeju Island, off the coast of South Korea. These women are sea warriors struggling against global warming and ocean pollution to keep a unique cultural practice alive. It is rare that a filmmaker would choose to highlight, elevate and celebrate the daily struggles of women in their 60s and 70s, especially those from marginalised communities far from the centres of power.

Director Sue Kim depicts the lives of these warriors on land and in the sea with beauty, humour, and compassion. It is a story that inspires and calls us to action.” After 11 days of cinematic magic, moments and memories, TIFF officially concludes the 49th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, by celebrating the best of the fest with its annual awards slate.

A total of 10 awards were handed out at the awards ceremony today, including jury-awarded prizes and the renowned People’s Choice Awards, also presented by Rogers, that signals the official start to awards season.

Talking to journalist Moin Zubair at TIFF event, Malala said the documentary the documentary features the women sea warriors who are struggling against climate change and global warming. She said the documentary features captivating scenes from inside the sea and hoped that they will enthrall the viewers.