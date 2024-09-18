ECP adjourns intra-party poll case to Oct 2 as PTI seeks more time

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) internal election case until October 2. The decision came after a three-member bench, led by Member Sindh Nisar Durrani, reviewed the case.

During the hearing, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ikramullah criticized PTI for holding internal elections after five years, stating, “You will have to face the consequences of holding elections after such a long delay.” PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar requested an extension, citing the absence of their lawyer and seeking three more weeks to present their case.

Previously, on September 6, the ECP rejected four miscellaneous applications from PTI related to the internal elections. The Commission had also reserved its decision on a request to keep the case pending until the Supreme Court clarified certain issues. PTI had challenged the ECP’s authority over internal elections during this period.

PTI’s lawyer, Azir Bhandari, argued that the ECP’s review of internal elections falls outside its jurisdiction and that the Commission should first determine its authority in this matter. DG Law noted that the Supreme Court’s short order only required 41 independent members to submit their party certificates, without specifying any particular party.

Meanwhile, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has requested a two-month extension from the Election Commission for conducting its internal party elections.

The Election Commission’s three-member bench, chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner, heard the case where JUI-F’s junior lawyer argued that the party’s internal elections are being conducted in phases. The lawyer explained that the delay primarily affected district-level elections, and documents with the election schedule had already been submitted. The internal elections process began in July.

The JUI-F lawyer requested a 60-day extension for completing the elections. The Chief Election Commissioner remarked that 60 days seemed excessive, noting that constitutional reforms should not impact the internal elections timeline. The Chief Election Commissioner indicated that no further extensions would be granted. The Election Commission adjourned the hearing, with a new date to be set later.