Pak-Uzbekistan relations

English geographer Halford R. Mackinder stated in his Heartland Theory that “whoever controls Eastern Europe would command the Heartland; whoever controls the Heartland would command the World Island; and thus, consequently command the world.” Mackinder emphasized the importance of landlocked Central Asian states, highlighting their strategic value and considering them at the center of gravity on many strategic fronts. Not only did Western scholars but also Western leaders showed immense interest in Central Asian states due to their strategic location. U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, in January 2006, termed it the “Arc of Opportunities.”

Central Asian Republics (CARs) offer numerous opportunities both within the region and beyond. They are rich in resources such as oil, gas, cotton, coal, uranium, gold, and copper. Given the multifactorial reasons for considering Central Asia a land of opportunities, South Asia provides a crucial gateway to these landlocked Central Asian states. Pakistan, located at the heart of South Asia, serves as a crossroads to landlocked Central Asia due to its strategic location.

Beyond the strategic dependency, both Pakistan and Uzbekistan also share scientific and cultural legacy. Their heritage includes scientists and scholars such as Abu Ali Ibn Sina, Al-Khwarazmi, and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who are regarded as part of a shared heritage. Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur, a Mughal emperor of the subcontinent (India and Pakistan), was born in the Fergana Valley, Uzbekistan. Both countries share the same religion and Islamic cultural centers, which strengthens and makes the people-to-people connections more relevant. Pushto poet Rehman Baba was significantly influenced by the culture and literature of Uzbekistan.

Apart from cultural and historical relations, both countries are enhancing ties for economic growth and development. The trade volume between the two states is increasing over time. In 2023, the total trade volume reached $387.1 million. Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed between Uzbekistan and Pakistan to boost this trade volume. To expand business ties across government-to-government (G-to-G), business-to-business (B-to-B), and government-to-business (G-to-B) channels, an intra-provincial partnership strategy has been formulated to ensure a smooth and effective flow of business.

In 2022, the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce strengthened its partnership with Uzbekistan by establishing long-term intra-provincial cooperation with Termez City and the Surkhandarya region. In June 2024, to enhance business between the two states, the Pakistani Ministry of Commerce and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan organized the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Logistics Forum in Tashkent. Key aspects of this forum included the decision to establish a joint chamber of commerce to explore new opportunities and to enhance direct flight operations for stronger connections. Business-to-business meetings were held between 14 Pakistani companies and more than 50 companies from Uzbekistan. The forum was followed by additional meetings between the business communities of both countries.

Since 2022, over 160 meetings have been conducted between ministers, secretaries, and experts from Pakistan and Uzbekistan to advance bilateral trade relations. Additionally, two notable high-level meetings have been held between the leaders of Pakistan and Uzbekistan. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in in-depth and constructive discussions during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summits in Samarkand (2022) and Astana (2024). These meetings provided a crucial platform for both leaders to explore and advance mutual interests, fostering closer ties and enhancing cooperation between the two nations on various fronts.

Pakistan imports textile yarns, petrochemical products, foodstuffs, pure Uzbek silk products, and agricultural machinery from Uzbekistan. The silk from Uzbekistan is famous among the people of Pakistan, and the demand for Uzbek silk products is increasing day by day. To cater to this demand, several Pakistani designers, have introduced their Uzbek silk collections.

In 2024, significant strides have been made in strengthening the relationship between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, driven by the regional imperative for increased interdependence and collaboration. One of the most crucial projects on the agenda is the Mazar-i-Sharif–Kabul–Peshawar Trans-Afghan Railway. This ambitious initiative aims to establish a vital connectivity link between Uzbekistan and Pakistan through Afghanistan, offering a strategic corridor for trade and transit. To further bolster this relationship, Uzbekistan has recently conducted a survey on the Termez–Peshawar railway line. This survey is a proactive step towards enhancing connectivity and ensuring the feasibility and efficiency of this critical infrastructure.

By linking Uzbekistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan, this railway line promises to create a direct and efficient route for Central Asian states to access international markets. For Pakistan, the railway enhances its role as a key transit hub, facilitating greater trade opportunities with Central Asia. Conversely, Uzbekistan stands to gain significantly by leveraging Pakistan’s Karachi and Gwadar Port, a deep-sea port offering direct access to global shipping routes. On the other hand, Pakistan stands to benefit from Uzbekistan’s rich hydrocarbons and natural resources. Increased trade in these resources can help meet Pakistan’s energy needs and support its broader economic objectives. The expanded connectivity through projects like the Mazar-i-Sharif–Kabul–Peshawar railway and the Termez–Peshawar railway line has broader implications for regional trade and cooperation. Pakistani seaports, particularly Gwadar, can serve as a significant outlet for Central Asian exports, potentially transforming the export dynamics for these landlocked nations. Overall, the ongoing and proposed projects highlight a mutual commitment to deepening economic ties and enhancing regional integration.

Direct flights between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, as well as the implementation of cultural exchange programs particularly student exchanges, would significantly enhance relations between the two nations. Strengthening economic ties, promoting tourism, and advancing railway connectivity are also crucial steps in sustaining and deepening this partnership.

The writer is a senior journalist, former fellow of ICFJ, and PhD from Tsinghua University. He can be reached at furqanrao68@yahoo.com