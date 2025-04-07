PM reaffirms commitment to universal healthcare on world health day

On World Health Day 2025, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledged to ensure quality healthcare for all citizens, especially mothers and newborns. He highlighted the theme, “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,” emphasizing the urgent need to focus on maternal and infant health in Pakistan.

In his statement, the Prime Minister recognized some progress in maternal and child health. However, he admitted that many challenges still exist. “There is still a long journey ahead,” he said, calling for a stronger healthcare system to tackle issues related to maternal and neonatal health.

Sharif urged a comprehensive approach to healthcare reform. He emphasized the need for technology, public-private partnerships, and investments in education and nutrition. A coordinated strategy across different sectors is crucial for improving overall health outcomes for families.

World Health Day also kicks off a WHO campaign to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths. Every year, nearly 300,000 women die from pregnancy-related causes. This highlights the need for stronger health systems and better policies to support women’s health. UN agencies warn that cuts to international aid could undo years of progress in reducing maternal mortality rates.