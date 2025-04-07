Salman Butt urges support for Babar and Rizwan amidst Pakistan’s struggles

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has called for support for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan during a tough time for Pakistan cricket. He urges fans to provide fair and constructive criticism rather than attacking the players personally. Speaking on a digital platform, Butt emphasized the importance of a performance-based culture within the national team.

Butt stated that criticism should focus on how players can improve rather than becoming personal attacks. He said, “It’s not about Babar and Rizwan. It can happen to any player in the world.” He believes that while players deserve critique for their performance, it should be constructive and focused on growth.

Acknowledging the contributions of Babar and Rizwan, Butt pointed out the need for constant improvement from all players. He concluded that “it is important to highlight where they are lacking” while recognizing their positive impact on the team.

These comments come after a disappointing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for Pakistan, which ended in a group-stage exit. Following that, Pakistan lost the T20I series against New Zealand 4-1 and suffered a clean sweep in ODIs. As both players face increased scrutiny, Butt’s remarks aim to redirect the conversation toward support and development as the team prepares for future challenges.