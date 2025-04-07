Israeli airstrikes kill journalist and wound others in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes hit media tents near two major hospitals in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least two people. Among the dead is Yousef al-Faqawi, a journalist with Palestine Today. The strikes occurred early Monday morning and also injured nine others, including six journalists.

The Israeli military stated it aimed at Hamas militants in the area. However, local hospitals reported civilian casualties, including women and children. Medical staff noted that the strikes set a media tent on fire outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

Since the conflict began, hospitals have become shelter for thousands of displaced Palestinians. Many believe these sites are safer from attacks. Despite this, Israel has previously targeted hospitals, claiming Hamas uses them for military operations—an assertion hospital staff strongly deny.

The ongoing violence has claimed over 50,000 Palestinian lives, mostly women and children. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss Gaza and regional issues. As humanitarian conditions worsen, rights groups warn against proposals that could lead to forced displacement of Gazans.