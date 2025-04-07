Syria’s president to strengthen ties with UAE and Turkey

Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa plans to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Turkey next week. This will be his first official trip to these countries since he took office in January. The Syrian foreign ministry announced the visits as part of a diplomatic effort to enhance ties following the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad.

Sharaa previously traveled to Saudi Arabia and Turkey in February. His upcoming visit to the UAE signals Syria’s aim to secure support from Gulf nations. The new government seeks to rebuild relations with both Arab and Western countries while pushing for the removal of long-standing sanctions. A spokesperson stated, “We urgently need sanctions relief to revive our economy.”

The sanctions, imposed by the U.S., U.K., and EU, have severely limited trade and reconstruction in Syria. These measures aimed to isolate Assad’s regime, but now the new leadership is calling for change. Internationally, Syrian authorities received praise at the UN Human Rights Council for taking steps toward reform and accountability during the ongoing investigations into past human rights abuses.

As Syria transitions under new leadership, the pressure is on to show a break from the past. Recent events, including the resolution highlighting war crimes, demonstrate a commitment to change. The Syrian government faces challenges but aims for diplomatic recognition and humanitarian aid to help rebuild the country.