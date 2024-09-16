Ozone Layer Protection: Pakistan’s commitment to global cause

Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam said that Pakistan has demonstrated a strong commitment and played it role as a part of global efforts to protect the ozone layer through its participation in international agreements, implementation of national policies, and collaboration with global partners.

The country’s efforts in phase-out initiatives under the Montreal protocol to restore and preserve the ozone layer for future generations has been globally recognised and presented as a case study, the PM’s climate aide highlighted while addressing as a chief guest at the national experts’ dialogue regarding the World Ozone Day 2024 held here on Monday in the climate change & environmental coordination ministry.

On the occasion of World Ozone Day 2024 being marked today globally under the theme “Ozone for Life: Solutions for a Warming Planet”, she reaffirmed the present government’s dedication to preserving the ozone layer and combating climate change.

Romina Khurshid Alam highlighted that this year’s theme emphasises the critical role of the ozone layer in protecting life on Earth and highlights the interconnectedness of ozone layer protection and climate action. It reflects the ongoing efforts to address both ozone depletion and global warming, reinforcing the importance of continued international cooperation and innovative solutions to tackle these environmental challenges.

The United Nations’ annual Ozone Day is observed every year on September 16, aiming celebrate the adoption of the Montreal Protocol and raises awareness about the importance of the ozone layer. It also serves as a reminder of the global commitment to protecting this vital component of Earth’s atmosphere and addressing the broader challenges of environmental sustainability.

The PM’s coordinator said that there is pressing need to engage all stakeholders’ including educational institutions and media practitioners and raise their understanding about the importance of the ozone layer, a critical component of Earth’s atmosphere, which protects life by blocking harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun.

“Not protecting ozone layer is a grave risk for human health and environmental sustainability. Because, its depletion poses various risks including increased incidences of skin cancer, cataracts, and adverse impacts on ecosystems,” Romina Khurshid Alam warned. “However, Pakistan recognises the importance of this protective shield and has committed to adhering to the Montreal Protocol’s goals for the protection of the ozone layer,” she informed the participants.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s efforts for phase-out of ozone-depleting gases, she said that the country contained use of first generation of ozone depleting substances by 2009 and achieved a 50% reduction in drochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) by January 2020.

Pakistan is also on track to meet our 67.5% reduction target by 2025, having transitioned many industries to ozone-friendly technologies, Ms Alam emphasised.