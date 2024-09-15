Johnny Lever pays tribute to Pakistan’s comedy stars of yesteryears

Eminent Indian comedian Johnny Lever is all praise for comedy stars of Pakistan, particularly Umar Sharif and wants to visit Pakistan.

Johnny Lever has expressed his desire to visit Pakistan.

A video of Johnny Lever is going viral on social media, in which the Indian actor talks about Pakistan and its legendary artistes, including the Moin Akhtar, Umar Sharif and Amanullah.

In his interview, Johnny Lever expressed his wish to visit Lahore, Karachi and other cities of Pakistan.

The comedian also remembered Pakistani comedy legend Umar Sharif, saying he is in touch with Sharif’s son and wants to meet his family during his visit to Pakistan.

Johnny Lever thanked his fans in Pakistan, saying, “I have no words, I can only thank you all for your love.”