Senators regret absence of ministers during session

The members of the Opposition Benches on Friday registered their strong protest over absence of the Ministers concerned during the Senate session and called the chair to ensure their presence so that the question and answer could be conducted in an effective manner.

The ninth meeting of the 342nd Senate Session commenced seven minutes late with the recitation of the Holy Quran whereas the treasury benches started protesting to the chair on absence of the Cabinet Members concerned whereas only Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar was present.

Senator Shahadat Awan of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) urged the Opposition members to allow deferment of the question for half an hour and take up the legislative business to start the House proceedings whereas the Cabinet members not present would join the proceedings meanwhile to reply to their queries.

Senator Danesh Kumar of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) said the chair must assert his authority and issue a ruling that the Cabinet member not attending the session would be deprived of his or her membership. “The Senators in the absence of any Minister concerned could not make their questions as we cannot talk to the walls of the chamber,” he said.

Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Senator, Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui endorsed the concerns of the Opposition benches and termed it as a genuine concern. But he also urged the chair that since the Minister concerned was not well the Opposition members should allow the chair to take up legislative business and defer the question hour for 30 minutes.

Opposition Leader in the Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz alleged that the absence of cabinet members in the House depicted lack of government’s interest and regard for the Parliament.

House was losing its importance amid neglect of the Cabinet Ministers, he said, adding, “The absence of ministers will establish that they have no regard for the Parliament.”

Senator Fawzia Arshad said the presence of Ministers at the session was not a favour on the Opposition Benches but rather their duty enshrined in their constitutional role.