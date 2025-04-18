JCP okays appointment of two new judges to Constitutional Bench

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has approved the appointment of two new judges to strengthen the constitutional bench.

Chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, the commission held a crucial meeting to discuss the nominations.

According to sources, the names of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Aqeel Abbasi were agreed upon by a majority vote.

Reports said that the commission approved both nominations by majority vote. Justice Aqeel Abbasi received 8 votes, while Justice Ali Baqar Najafi secured 7.

However, Justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Munib Akhtar, along with Barristers Ali Zafar and Gohar, opposed the appointments, insisting that proper rules should be established for nominating judges to constitutional benches.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail abstained from voting, citing his role as head of the rules committee. He said he would not participate until rules are finalised.

With their inclusion, the total number of judges on the constitutional bench has now reached 15. The meeting also touched upon ways to improve the bench’s performance and ensure smoother judicial proceedings.

The Judicial Commission plays a key role in appointing judges for high-profile constitutional and legal matters.

This development is expected to help the top court handle sensitive cases more effectively and uphold the rule of law.