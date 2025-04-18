COAS credits peace, liberty to armed forces’ sacrifices

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Thursday said that the peace and liberty enjoyed in Pakistan today are the outcome of the sacrifices made by the country’s armed forces.

The army chief made these remarks during an investiture ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the ceremony, General Asim Munir conferred military honours, including the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat, on officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

The awards were given in recognition of exceptional bravery during operations and distinguished service to the nation. Medals awarded posthumously were received by the families of the martyrs.

A large number of senior military officials and families of the award recipients attended the event.

Paying tribute to the martyrs and veterans, COAS Munir stated, “Shuhada (martyrs) and Ghazis (warriors) are our enduring pride. Their honour and reverence are a sacred trust upon every Pakistani.”

He acknowledged the sacrifices of the families of the fallen, expressing deep admiration for their resilience and courage.

The COAS also praised the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies for their continued efforts in combating terrorism, including the elimination of high-value terrorist targets during ongoing counterterrorism operations.

Separately, a soldier was martyred in an operation which left four terrorists dead in Kyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted the operation on Wednesday in DI Khan’s Maddi area “on [the] reported presence of khwarij”.

“During the conduct of [the] operation, [our]own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, four khwarij were sent to hell,” the ISPR said, using the term designating terrorists. However, Sepoy Basit Siddique, 23, “paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat (martyrdom)”.

According to the ISPR, weapons and ammunition were seized from the dead terrorists, who were actively involved in terrorist activity in the area.

“[A] sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement concluded.