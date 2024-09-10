IMARAT synergizes with IDI

IMARAT Group has entered into a strategic partnership with the International Dispute Resolution Institute (IDI) to offer clients and investors a faster, more effective way to resolve disputes. The collaboration, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), seeks to expedite the resolution of contractual disagreements through mediation, in line with the Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Act 2017. This initiative will enable the resolution of conflicts without the delays and expenses of traditional legal processes, providing a win-win solution for all parties involved.

The signing ceremony was attended by key representatives from both organizations, including Adil Aziz Qazi, Chairman of IDI, Barrister Zophas Khan, Co-Chair of IDI, Usama, Faizan Jamal, the focal person, as well as IMARAT Group’s senior management. Under this agreement, IMARAT Group will leverage IDI’s mediation services to settle disputes related to agreements and contracts in a swift and cost-effective manner.

The ADR Act, implemented in Islamabad in 2017, provides a legal framework for resolving conflicts through mediation, which avoids the need for costly and time-consuming court hearings. Once a mediation settlement is reached, it is legally binding and submitted to the court, ensuring that all parties are satisfied with the outcome.

Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of IMARAT Group, emphasised the importance of this partnership, saying “IDI aligns perfectly with IMARAT’s core values of bringing about revolutionary and efficient solutions for client satisfaction. This endeavor supports our broader objectives of benefiting people and contributing to Pakistan’s growth” Group Director of IMARAT, Farhan Javed, expressed his views on the initiative, adding, “At IMARAT Group, we are committed to bringing innovation and value to the real estate market.