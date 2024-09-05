Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei dies after boyfriend set her on fire

Ugandan Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei has died from her injuries after being doused in petrol and set on fire by her boyfriend, the country’s Olympic Committee announced Thursday. Cheptegei sustained burns to 80 percent of her body in the attack that took place in her Kenyan home on Sunday. The Olympian competed in the women’s marathon at the Paris Games on August 11, coming in 44th.

Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died after being set on fire by her boyfriend in Kenya, Uganda’s Olympic Committee chief said on Thursday.

“We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei… following a vicious attack by her boyfriend,” Donald Rukare said in a post on X.

We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei OLY following a vicious attack by her boyfriend. May her gentle soul rest in peace and we strongly condemn violence against women. This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a pic.twitter.com/V8Mog3oMOX. Cheptegei, 33, had sustained burns to 80 percent of her body, the acting head of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in the Rift Valley city of Eldorect where she was being treated, had told reporters on Tuesday.