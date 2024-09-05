Enchanting Beauty of Skardu

Skardu is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of the Karakoram Range where nature seems to have painted a canvas of mesmerizing vistas leaving the tourists spellbound.

A visit to different valleys of Skardu is the epitome of a dream coming true characterized by breathtaking landscapes, snow-capped mountains, and scenic topography surrounding fast-flowing rivers, waterfalls, and springs. Skardu is well-known as the “Land of Giants,” and it is surrounded by K2, which is the world’s second-highest mountain range. The enchanting landscapes, serene lakes, and rich cultural heritage label Skardu as a gem for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

The natural beauty of Skardu is unveiled by a visit to the below-mentioned places in which the first and foremost breathtaking setting is formed by the sight of the Deosai National Park often labeled as the “Land of Giants.”

It is a high-altitude plateau renowned for its vast stretches of gently rolling grasslands where the clouds seem to be touching the top of the plains. It is also a haven for wildlife and its sight amidst golden sunlight, clouds, and gentle cool breeze add to the spectacular charm of the place. The multitude of diverse shades of wildflowers grown on the top of the plains of Deosai are stunning for the visitors.

The enchanting landscapes, serene lakes, and rich cultural heritage label Skardu as a gem for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

In addition, Sadpara Lake on the way to the Deosai plains is a crystal clear lake engulfed amidst the mighty mountains, and the dam built upon it is a major source of hydroelectric production for the population of Skardu.

Sheosar Lake, which is a pristine and high-altitude lake surrounded by wildflowers is an additional natural charm of Skardu. Hushe, Basho, and Soq valleys offer vast and magnificent landscapes to witness much like poetry in motion. A lush green area with streams flowing between mountains and clouds hovering above creates a fairytale-like scenery.

Mantokha waterfall in Kharmang Valley located on Kargil- Skardu road is 180 feet high presenting a unique view to the tourists surrounded by the waterfall in green pastures with streams in the tall Karakoram mountains. Fish farms and restaurants serving local trout fish are common in the area for tourists. Khaplu Valley in Ghanche District on the Sakrdu-Siachen road blends Tibetan and Balti cultures, which is evident in landmarks like Khaplu Palace and Chaqchan Mosque.

Khaplu’s landscape includes terraced fields, lush pastures, and diverse flora and fauna surrounded by the confluence of the Shyok and Indus River.

Shigar Valley is the gateway to the Karakoram (K-2) mountain range surrounded by rivers Indus, Shigar and natural springs and waterfalls. The presence of Katpana and Sarfranga deserts, which are some of the world’s highest cold deserts near Shigar valley in Skardu are characterized by white granules of sand alongside the River Indus bank running amidst the dunes and ice-capped mountains in the backdrop. Blind Lake in Shigar Valley silently captivates the tourists too.

Boating in Lower Kachura and Upper Kachura Lake is a chance to discover heaven on earth. Walking on foot towards the upper Kachura lake surrounding a village is a splendid experience to explore the natural landscape and lifestyle of the inhabitants there. Walking on the floral paths adjacent to the lush green gardens is a treat for the guests staying there.

The early morning walk in a breathtaking landscape is refreshing to the eyes and the sight of the Markhor and alluring peacocks in the animal enclosure add to the captivation. Hiking on the trail leading towards the aerial viewpoints of the Kachura Valley and Skardu are cherishable moment enabling one to witness the natural habitat closely in a pristine environment.

The sight of the rain and the dusty sandstorms add to the picturesque aura in the evening next to the Shigar River creating a magical escape for the guests. Khaplu Palace offers guests the opportunity to experience the restored original architecture of a 19th-century Raja Palace in collaboration with the Agha Khan community and the Government of Norway while enjoying the modern amenities and services.

The population of Gilgit Baltistan is civilized, hospitable, and kind and the role of United Nations-led organizations such as UNICEF is commonly seen to be enhancing the literacy standards of the communities populated there.

My experience of staying at these places recently has been cherishable indeed and these places are highly recommended for a stay to the tourists planning their trip to Skardu soon.

Lastly, the air journey to Skardu is a unique experience providing breathtaking views of the Himalayas, the Karakoram, and the Hindukush mountains, including Nanga Parbat and K2. Skardu International Airport operational under Pakistan Air Force Qadri Base offers scenic beauty sprawling Hussainabad in Skardu and the aforementioned adjacent valleys.

The writer can be reached at aiyza.javaid@gmail.com