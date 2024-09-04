SMBR chairs meeting to review construction work of Revenue Academy

A significant meeting was held today at the Board of Revenue (BOR) office, chaired by Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabeel Javed. The meeting was attended by Member Colonies Malik Abdul Waheed, Member Taxes Zaman Wattoo, Secretary Development Rana Hameed, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, the construction and renovation work of the Revenue Academy was reviewed along with the establishment of a modern library in the Judicial Complex was approved. Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabeel Javed revealed that the Management Professional Development Department would also be relocated to the Revenue Academy. He emphasized the importance of making the Revenue Academy state-of-the-art along with special attention given to the construction of sports facilities and parking spaces.

On this occasion, Nabeel Javed also approved the publication of a book documenting the history of the Board of Revenue besides consultations to be made with NCA, C&W, and Walled City Authority. He highlighted that the Revenue Academy will impart training related to revenue matters to the Assistant Collectors, District Collectors and Additional Commissioners. He further mentioned that the Revenue Academy is nearing completion and will be shifted to the new building by December 31.