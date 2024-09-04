KP notifies rules to protect migratory birds

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has notified guidelines to protect and conserve ducks and waterfowls from illegal hunting as migratory season has been started from September 1.

According to a notification issued by Chief Conservator Wildlife Department KP, Dr. Mohsin Farooque, a complete ban has been imposed on use of electronic calls and decoys for trapping of birds.

No hunting is allowed after the sunset and before dawn (first light), the office order reads.

Hunting is allowed only on three days in a week on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Septemebr 1 to March 16, 2025.