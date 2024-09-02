Salah hints at Liverpool exit after inflicting more misery on Man Utd

Mohamed Salah hinted this will be his final season at Liverpool after scoring his 15th goal against Manchester United in a resounding 3-0 win for the visitors at Old Trafford on Sunday. Salah has less than a year left to run on his contract at Anfield and said no discussions have taken place with the club on extending his deal. The Egyptian has written himself into the record books of the English giants, scoring 214 goals since joining in 2017. “I had a good summer and had a long time to myself to try to stay positive because as you know it’s my last year at the club,” Salah told Sky Sports. “I just want to enjoy it and I don’t want to think about it. I feel like I’m free to play football and then we’ll see what happens next year.” Salah set up two goals for Luis Diaz before extending his record as the top goalscorer in meetings between United and Liverpool by scoring for the seventh consecutive game at Old Trafford. “To be fair I was coming to the game, it could be the last time (playing at Old Trafford),” he said. “Nobody in the club has talked to me about contracts. It is not up to me, it is up to the club.” Salah signed a three-year deal in 2022 that reportedly made him the highest paid player in the club’s history, worth more than £18 million ($24 million) a year. But he has been consistently linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League. A year ago Liverpool reportedly rejected a bid of £150 million from Al-Ittihad.