O’Ward wins Milwaukee 250 as Power closes in on Palou in title race

Mexican Pato O’Ward of McLaren won the first of the two IndyCar races at the Milwaukee Mile on Saturday but Will Power closed the gap on championship leader Alex Palou with just two races remaining.

Penske’s Power finished in second spot with Conor Daly of Juncos Hollinger Racing in third place while Spaniard Palou of Chip Ganassi finished fifth.

Power began the race 54 points behind Palou but cut that advantage to 43 points and will hope he can further erode that advantage in Sunday’s second race of the Milwaukee Mile double header.

But, depending on the outcome Palou could wrap up the championship title on Sunday if he finishes far enough ahead of the Australian.

“Alex is forever consistent, so it’s hard to drop that points gap, but we’re doing everything we need to at the moment. We’re executing,” said Power.

“(We have to) keep digging and try to make this the go to the end,” he said.

The final race of the season is the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville on September 15.

After a tricky race, Palou, who started 12th on the grid, was content with his fifth place and hoping for better in Sunday’s race.

“I think the beauty of this weekend is that you get to do it all again tomorrow. Hopefully we can improve a little bit the car. I think we learned quite a lot. Everybody did the same, but hopefully we can be a step above everybody,” he said. It was the third win of the season for O’Ward, his career best return,