PHP penalizes 9,956 helmetless motorcyclists

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) intensified its efforts to enforce traffic laws and penalized 9,956 motorcyclists for not wearing helmets.

The crackdown on helmetless riders is part of a broader initiative to enhance road safety as head injuries remain a leading cause of death in motorcycle-related accidents. The use of helmets is widely recognized as a crucial measure in reducing the risk of fatal injuries during road accidents.

Throughout August, PHP conducted inspections on 209,353 vehicles across Multan region. These inspections led to 73,410 vehicles being issued challans for various traffic violations.

Among the vehicles inspected, 157 were found to be using LPG cylinders as fuel, a practice that posed significant safety risks. The use of LPG cylinders in vehicles is prohibited due to the potential for explosions or fires, which can result in catastrophic losses.

In addition to traffic violations, the PHP’s August operations also focused on curbing criminal activity. During routine checks, PHP officers arrested 90 proclaimed offenders who had been evading the law. The PHP teams successfully recovered 14 stolen motorcycles during the inspections. The recovery of these vehicles highlights the effectiveness of the PHP’s patrols in deterring theft and recovering stolen property, said PHP official spokesperson, Muhammad Ramzan.

Separately, at least nine people were killed and 1,346 others injured in 1,257 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 570 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 776 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 694 drivers, 54 underage drivers, 161 pedestrians, and 500 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 256 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 285 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 83 accidents and 88 victims, and at third Multan with 80 accidents and 82 victims.

According to the data, 1,199 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 100 motorcars, 28 vans, three passenger buses, 17 trucks and 84 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.