Hira Mani exudes royalty in new post

Pakistani television actress and singer Hira Mina’s claim to fame is not just limited to acting or hosting; she is also known for her connection with her dedicated fans on social media. Taking to Instagram, the “Sun Yaara” actress dropped a fresh set of click and a short video in which she is seen beaming with joy. The diva is seen donning floral attire and striking a pose to leave her fans mesmerised. Instead of using a lengthy description for the caption, Hira had merely used the rose emoticon. Fans started to flood their feedback in the comments box and went to drop plenty of applauding statements and emoticons. In the comments section, one of the netizens labelled Hira as the “queen.” Another of the users dropped a variety of emoticons to praise the diva. Due to her unwavering commitment to her profession, Hira has bagged over 8.2 million followers on Instagram.