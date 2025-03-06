Chinese-invested solar project accelerates energy transition

CHINT Solar, a clean energy solution provider based in China, is leveraging its advanced photovoltaic technology and high-quality products to successfully contribute to the construction of multiple rooftop solar projects in Pakistan.

These initiatives offer clean and reliable energy solutions for local residents and businesses, further accelerating Pakistan’s energy transition and promoting sustainable development.

According to the company, its four partners in Pakistan, which include clothing manufacturing plant, hotel, and hospital, have a combined annual power generation capacity of over 3,000 MWh.

This capacity can reduce carbon emissions by more than 3,000 tons. Notably, the Naveena Denim project, with a capacity of 1.2 MW, generates 1,611 MWh of electricity annually, resulting in a reduction of 1,546.56 tons of carbon emissions.

Qaiser Bhatti, a staff member at Capital Hotel, one of CHINT Solar’s partners in Pakistan, noted that prior to the installation of the solar system, the hotel’s monthly electricity bill ranged from 2.1 to 2.2 million PKR.

Now, the cost has decreased to less than half of its previous amount, significantly enhancing the hotel’s operational efficiency.

All projects utilize CHINT’s flagship ASTRO N5 series, which incorporates the company’s independently developed N-type TOPCon 4.0 battery technology.

This cutting-edge technology provides enhanced performance in terms of power output, temperature coefficient, low-light efficiency, and resistance to LID (Light Induced Degradation) and LETID (Light and Elevated Temperature Induced Degradation).

These features ensure long-term and stable energy generation, with a lifespan of approximately 30 years.

Pakistan is facing a rapidly increasing demand for energy; however, the country has long grappled with power shortages due to its limited traditional energy resources and underdeveloped power infrastructure.

This issue is especially acute in remote areas, where electricity supply is either unstable or entirely unavailable, significantly affecting local livelihoods and hindering economic growth.

At the same time, Pakistan is abundant in solar resources, receiving over 3,000 hours of sunshine annually, which makes it an ideal location for photovoltaic energy development.

In recent years, the Pakistani government has actively promoted renewable energy projects, particularly rooftop solar installations, to alleviate power shortages and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

CHINT, leveraging its robust technological expertise and extensive global project experience, has swiftly responded to this demand.

By offering high-efficiency and reliable photovoltaic solutions for various rooftop projects in Pakistan, CHINT not only delivers clean energy but also generates local job opportunities, thereby fostering the growth of the green economy.