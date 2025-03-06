SCCI urges single-digit interest rates

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Fazal Moqeem Khan demanded of the government and State Bank to bring down the interest rates to a single digit for economic growth and prosperity.

Fazal Moqeem in a statement on Thursday said according to government statistics, Pakistan’s inflation rate has reached a nine-year low, currently sitting at 1.5% in February 2025 and 2.4% in January 2025 despite that the policy rate remains high at 12%, reflecting a significant 1050 basis points premium above core inflation.

He said prices of oil products maintained in the global market, and importantly, power division, and the government of Pakistan has also recommended bringing down energy prices, which is a clear indication of the drop in the inflation ratio in the country.