 Young Gaza narrator defends documentary after BBC censorship

Abdullah al-Yazouri, the young narrator of the BBC documentary Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone, has expressed his deep disappointment after the network removed the film following backlash from pro-Israel groups. The 14-year-old, who spent nine months working on the documentary, stated, “It was very sad to me” to see his hard work dismissed. He spent around 60 hours gathering footage to document life in Gaza, and the sudden deletion left him feeling disheartened and targeted.

Yazouri revealed that the backlash against him and his family included cyberbullying and harassment, creating a climate of fear. He stated, “My message to the BBC is if anything happens to me, they are responsible for it.” This experience has led him to feel severe “mental pressure” concerning his safety. During this ordeal, he received no direct apology or assurance from the BBC regarding his wellbeing.

Initially aired on February 17, the documentary was removed after British officials and media figures raised concerns about Yazouri’s father, a deputy minister of agriculture in Gaza. The BBC later apologised, clarifying that it had only learned about the family connection after the documentary aired. Over 1,000 supporters, including notable figures, signed an open letter condemning the censorship and demanding the film’s return.

Yazouri emphasised that his narration was created by the production team without any input from his father, asserting that he was impartial throughout the filming process. He hopes that the story he worked on will be broadcasted again, stating, “Children in Gaza do not have access to education in this war.” Looking ahead, he aspires to study journalism in the UK, continuing his commitment to sharing the realities of life in Gaza.