Gold prices decrease by Rs3,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs3,000 and was sold at Rs304,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 307,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2,571 to Rs260,630 from Rs263,203 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down by Rs2,359 to Rs238,919 from Rs241,278. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,369 and Rs2,888 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $28 to $2,893 from $2,921 whereas the prices of silver in international market remained constant at $32.32, the Association reported.