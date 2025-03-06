Punjab bans use of eight unsafe medicines

Punjab has imposed a ban on eight unsafe medicines following a directive from the Chief Drug Controller.

Medical stores and pharmacies across the province have been instructed to immediately halt the sale of these medicines, while drug inspectors have been ordered to confiscate all existing stock.

The Chief Drug Controller identified several medicines as unfit for use, leading to the strict measure. Among the banned drugs is Flaygel, a tablet used to treat bacterial infections, which was declared substandard. Similarly, Tramadol, an injection commonly prescribed for pain relief, was deemed harmful to health.

Metronidazole, another injection used for bacterial infections, was also classified as unsafe, prompting an immediate enforcement of the ban across Punjab.

Meanwhile, customs officials in Karachi seized seven batches of unregistered painkillers, with further action expected. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has also prohibited the use of seven specific batches of these medicines, citing their potential risks to public health.