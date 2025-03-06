Dubai police intensify crackdown on begging during ramadan

Dubai police have stepped up efforts to combat begging during Ramadan, deploying special task forces and increasing surveillance across the city. Authorities have warned that begging disrupts public order and urged residents to report cases through the “Police Eye” app and the 901 helpline.

In a recent operation, police arrested nine individuals caught begging in public areas. Those found guilty face up to three months in jail and a fine of 5,000 dirhams. Officials stress that many beggars use deceptive tactics to gain sympathy, often targeting busy locations.

To address the issue, Dubai police launched the “Donate Wisely” campaign, urging residents to support only registered charities. The initiative aims to protect the public from professional beggars who exploit generosity for personal gain.

Authorities remind residents that responsible giving ensures donations reach those in genuine need. By staying vigilant and reporting suspicious activities, the community can help maintain safety and support legitimate humanitarian efforts.