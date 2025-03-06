Pakistan seeking broad-based ties with US, Dar tells US security advisor

Pakistan is seeking broad-based and longstanding ties with the United States under President Donald Trump’s administration, said Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in a telephonic conversation with a top US official.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office on Wednesday said Deputy PM Dar received a call from the US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz on March 4 (Tuesday) wherein he conveyed President Trump’s appreciation and thanked the Pakistan government for efforts in countering terrorism.

The FO statement came hours after President Trump announced that the Daesh operative who allegedly planned the 2021 suicide bombing outside Kabul airport during the chaotic US military withdrawal had been arrested.

The FO, in the statement, said FM Dar congratulated the NSA on his assumption of office and reiterated that Pakistan looked forward to building on its longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States under President Trump and his administration.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue its cooperation with the US in the field of counterterrorism.

Dar also appreciated President Trump’s announcement to withdraw the US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhance cooperation in IT, energy and mineral sectors, as per the statement.

“They also agreed on the need to have continued dialogues on trade, investment, climate change and health as part of a broad-based agenda in the days to come,” it added.