Hundreds of Pakistanis stranded at Baghdad Airport due to lack of flights

Hundreds of Pakistani pilgrims travelling to Iraq for Arbaeen have been stranded at Baghdad Airport due to a lack of available flights, with more than 50 passports reportedly lost by airport staff.

According to media reports, men, women, and children have been at the airport since 4am, waiting for flights that have not been provided.

The affected Pakistanis said they were not being informed about when or how they would be able to travel. “We have been sitting hungry and thirsty at the airport since 4am, and no one is addressing our concerns,” one pilgrim said.

A female pilgrim stated, “Our flight left for Islamabad at 9am, leaving us behind in Baghdad. The administration cannot find our passports.” She added that Iraqi staff at Baghdad Airport had taken their passports upon arrival in Iraq.

Pakistani citizens have appealed to the government for assistance in resolving the situation.

More than 21 million Muslim pilgrims took part in the ‘Arbaeen’ pilgrimage in Iraq this year, which reached its peak on last Sunday with attendees displaying their support for Gaza.

‘Arbaeen’, which means forty in Arabic, marks the 40th day of mourning for the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Imam Hussain (AS) and his brother Abbas (AS) are buried in two enormous mausoleums facing each other in Karbala.

Pilgrims freely express their suffering, weeping and wailing in memory of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), who was martyred in 680 A.D. during a battle in Karbala.

This year, the events have included prominent displays of Palestinian flags by pilgrims amid the war in Gaza.