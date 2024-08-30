PM, Bangladesh’s Yunus pledge joint efforts for regional development

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held a telephone conversation with Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, emphasizing the importance of “revitalizing” bilateral ties and strengthening commercial and cultural relations.

The Nobel Peace Prize winning economist Yunus was sworn in as the head of the country’s caretaker government on Aug. 8, three days after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to quit and flee the country following violent protests. Yunus, 84, was recommended for the role by student protesters.

“The Prime Minister underscored the importance of revitalizing bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation in different domains,” the foreign office said in a statement about the PM’s phone call with Yunus. “Noting the historical, religious and cultural bonds between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the Prime Minister expressed a keen desire to boost commercial relations, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

“Both the leaders agreed that there was a need to work closely for progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan and Bangladesh. They further agreed that greater regional cooperation could play a vital role in uplifting the lives of the people of South Asia.”

The interim government Yunus heads is tasked with holding fresh elections in the South Asian country of 170 million people.

The student-led movement that ousted Hasina grew out of protests against quotas in government jobs that spiraled in July, provoking a violent crackdown that drew global criticism, although the government denied using excessive force.

The protests were fueled also by harsh economic conditions and political repression in the country.