Adiala Jail gets new custodians

The PML-N’s Punjab government has made significant changes in the administration of Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where key political figures-including PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi-are currently detained.

According to an official notification issued by the Punjab Department of Prisons on Thursday, Ali Ameer Shah, a Grade-17 officer, has been appointed as the additional superintendent of Adiala Jail. His appointment was made under Section 9 of the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974. The department has also transferred and posted another Grade-17 officer, Subtain Raza, as the executive deputy superintendent, while Zebunnisa, a Grade-16 officer, has been appointed as deputy superintendent of the jail. All three officers have immediately taken charge of their new positions.

These officers are primarily tasked with presenting Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi from the barracks to the court. Interestingly, the hearings of all cases involving Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi over the past year have taken place within the jail premises.

Last week, on August 26, the Punjab government reshuffled seven senior officials in the prison department, including an additional superintendent and two deputy superintendents of the Central Jail, Rawalpindi, also known as Adiala Jail.

According to a notification, Aftab Ahmed (BS-17), the additional superintendent at Adiala Jail was transferred and posted as security officer (male) at the Punjab Prisons Staff Training College in Sahiwal, against a vacant post.

Ahmed had previously assumed the duties of former deputy superintendent Muhammad Akram at Adiala Jail after Akram was transferred to the Prison Directorate in Lahore. Akram was recently taken into custody by law enforcement authorities on charges of facilitating Imran Khan in jail.

In his former role, Aftab Ahmed was responsible for overseeing the transfer of the PTI founder to and from his barracks. Similarly, Mazhar Iqbal Aslam (BS-17), deputy superintendent (Executive), was transferred and posted as deputy superintendent (education) at the Regional Office in Dera Ghazi Khan.