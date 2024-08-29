ECP declares JUI-F’s structure void over intra-party election delay

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ruled that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazlur Rehman’s (JUI-F) organizational structure is considered void due to the expiration of the intra-party election period. This decision was announced during a hearing led by a four-member bench headed by Sindh Member Nisar Durrani.

The ECP was informed that while intra-party elections are being conducted at the provincial level, they have yet to occur at the federal level.

JUI-F’s assistant lawyer requested additional time, but the Director General (DG) of Political Finance revealed that the deadline for these elections was July 7, and the process remains incomplete.

A Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ECP member emphasized that the party’s organizational structure has lapsed following the end of the intra-party election period. After hearing both sides, the ECP adjourned further proceedings until September 18.

The ECP had previously summoned JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for failing to conduct the required intra-party elections. The Commission noted that JUI-F has not yet completed the elections or submitted the necessary certification.

This situation parallels the ECP’s earlier decision to invalidate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) intra-party elections and withdraw its bat symbol for failing to comply with the 2019 Constitution, Election Act 2017, and Election Rules 2017. The Supreme Court later upheld this decision, leading PTI candidates to run as independents in the elections. The ECP’s strict stance highlights the importance of adhering to electoral deadlines and processes.