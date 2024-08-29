In the 21st century, there has occurred a great revolution in the history of armed conflict. In this new age of social, political, economic, and technical progress, the character of combat has also changed drastically. These days, information technology and the internet are major factors in contemporary conflict. The Internet has emerged as a key instrument in modern warfare, where the latest tactics centre on influencing perceptions and utilizing information.

The term “fifth generation warfare” (5GW) refers to a new paradigm of battle in which there is greater blurring of the traditional borders dividing combatants and civilians, as well as the psychological and physical parts of fighting. Asymmetric tactics, Cyberwarfare, Information Warfare, Psychological Operations (PsyOps), and Political and Economic Pressure are a few key features of the 5GW. The 5GW waging war using social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, and other social media applications. Contemporary technologies are used to distribute and propagate, false news, and mislead reports and such tactics are known as 5GW. There are several negative consequences of opponents’ fifth-generation assault against Pakistan, including social unrest, ethnic and sectarian divisions, economic instability, and worldwide defamation of Pakistan.

By supporting the Indian prime minister’s stance on Balochistan, the militant leaders of the Baloch tribe lend credence to the allegations of Indian meddling in the region.

Adversaries employ tactics from the fifth generation to combat governments by uniting non-state actors inside the country to achieve their objectives. For the legitimacy and power of the country, state actors are engaged in vigorous competition. In fifth-generation conflicts, cultural superiority may have a nuanced role, but economic marginalization may also be a significant factor. In the fifth generation of warfare, many factions inside a state vie for dominance. One example of 5GW in 2016 was Russia’s intervention in the US presidential election. Fifth-generation warfare can be used for any political intervention and influence that has been discovered, thanks to social media and the internet. This type of warfare impedes the nation’s progress and causes chaos. Provocative violence may take advantage of people’s fury when they are unhappy, as shown in the actions of Syrian refugees fleeing the conflict zone.

A great deal of misinformation has been spread about Pakistan on social media. It has been revealed by Digital Pakistan, that there are more than 71.7 million people in Pakistan, who utilize different kinds of social media applications as a source of communication. Among these applications, 46 percent of the population use Facebook, 42 percent use YouTube, 23.5 percent use WhatsApp, 17.3 percent use TikTok, and just 2.3 percent use Twitter. The surge of social media applications has given birth to new forms of conflict in contemporary society. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube are some of the most significant technologies used in fifth-generation warfare. External powers, particularly our neighbouring countries use these platforms to propagate misinformation, fake news and other kind of tactics to defame the country in the global landscape.

Pakistan has long been a target of international meddling due to its geopolitical and economic importance. In Pakistan, attacks on security personnel, bomb explosions, and suicide strikes are taking place due to the 5GW. Balochistan is now experiencing intense fifth-generation conflict. Using the instruments and strategies of a fifth-generation war, the spy agencies of neighbouring countries raised the people of Balochistan to sway local populations’ opinions and stir them against Pakistan. The espionage of India and other countries finance insurgencies, aids terrorism, undermines development initiatives, and releases false and misleading media reports. The CPEC, Gilgit-Baltistan, Baluchistan, and the former FATA territory are the main targets of the hybrid war against Pakistan.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Balochistan is the primary target of India’s 5GW offensive to block Pakistan’s path to prosperity. Pakistani police apprehended Kulbushan Jadav in March 2016, confirming India’s involvement in Balochistan. The incumbent Indian Premier Mr Modi has numerous times hounded Pakistan, that it can never compete the India. On India’s independence day in 2016, Modi clearly stated that many state actors in Pakistan have requested the Indian government to intervene in Pakistan. By supporting the Indian prime minister’s stance on Balochistan, the militant leaders of the Baloch tribe lend credence to the allegations of Indian meddling in the region.

Also, the recent situation in Kurram agency(PARACHINAR), where the Shia and Sunni sects are fighting for their self-identities. This kind of conflict is a result of 5GW. International powers are pursuing their interest to destabilize Pakistan and making the shia-sunni conflict push the country into chaos.

A question however arises in minds, what should Pakistan do to extirpate the current menace? Pakistan needs a comprehensive strategy to counter 5GW. This involves increasing media literacy, strengthening cybersecurity, and cultivating unity in the country. Preventing vulnerabilities requires addressing socioeconomic inequality. To counteract foreign intervention, diplomatic engagement, and information collection are essential. The government alone cannot overcome the situation; they should engage the youth slot to cooperate with them. Each political parties in Pakistan have its own social media team, they should cooperate with the intelligence agencies, defence forces and academia to counter the 5GW to make it a haven.

The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad. He can be reached at muqeetafridi40@gmail.com