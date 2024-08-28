Sindh to terminate absconding school teachers

In a major development, the Sindh education department has decided to terminate school teachers who have been absconding from government schools across Karachi.

According to the details, the decision has been made to help boost the education standards and ensure that ghost teachers don’t receive salaries. The Sindh education department has directed the District and Taluka Education Officers have been directed to submit a final list of such school teachers within two days.

The department said despite repeated warnings, these absconding teachers have failed to contact the relevant officers. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had earlier provided the Education Department with data on teachers residing abroad.

Some of these employees have been receiving salaries for years without attending work, while others have submitted fake medical certificates.

The absconding employees were identified through a joint effort by the Education Department’s monitoring cell and the FIA. Earlier, the Sindh education department sacked eight ghost teachers in the province. Akbar Leghari said, eight teachers, residing abroad, were sacked from their services. The teachers who were sacked from their services were receiving salaries for the last 2 years.