Sindh govt offers relief to bus crash victims

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced financial assistance for the families of the martyrs of the bus incident in Iran.

As per the announcement made on Friday, financial assistance of Rs5 million for family of each martyr will be given while Rs1 million each will be given to the injured persons. In this regard, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh government has made complete arrangements to bring back the bodies of martyrs on the instructions of Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto.

He said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has directed that all arrangements and reports on the issuance of compensation should be given.