NEPRA cuts FCA by 31 paisa for July

The consumers of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) are likely to get 31 paisa per unit relief in power tariff for month of the July under the monthly fuel cost (FCA) adjustment mechanism. In a petition to the power regulator National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of XWAPDA DISCOs has sought 31 paisa reduction in power tariff for July.

The reference price for month of July was fixed as Rs 9.352 per unit but the actual cost remained at Rs 9.037 per unit, it said in the petition.

A total of 14,880 GWh electricity worth Rs 133,295 million was generated while 14,411 GWh worth Rs 130,243 million was delivered to DISCOs.

As many as 35.89 per cent electricity was generated through hydel, 10.12 per cent local coal, 7.64 per cent important coal, 7.93 per cent gas, 19.96 per cent RLNG, 13.36 per cent nuclear and 2.99 per cent wind while 0.69 per cent was generated from furnace oil during the said period. The regulator will hold public hearing into the matter on August 28 (Wednesday).