PBC challenges election act tweaks in SC

Members of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) have filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging recent amendments to the Election Act.

The petition, submitted by six members of the Bar Council, names the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Ministry of Law, and the federal government among the respondents. The petitioners argue that the amendment conflicts with various provisions of the Constitution and should be declared void. They contend that the amendment seeks to overturn the Supreme Court’s ruling from July 12 and is intended to target a specific political party. The petition asserts that the amendment poses a threat to the rule of law, judicial independence, and the separation of powers. It also highlights concerns that the retroactive application of the amendment violates multiple Supreme Court decisions. The petition specifically challenges Section 4 of the amendment, claiming it discriminates against independent candidates and breaches Article 17 of the Constitution.