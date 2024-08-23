Kundi advocates for open fund management

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday highlighted the importance of ensuring transparent use of funds for good governance in the province.

The Governor said this in a meeting with Nasiruddin Sarwar, the Accountant General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Governor House. During the meeting, Sarwar briefed the Governor on the performance of his office.

The discussions focused on financial matters, emphasizing the correct and transparent use of public funds.

The audit systems for public sector universities and provincial institutions were also discussed. Governor Kundi on this occasion said that transparent use of funds for good governance in the province is need of the hour for the uplift of all sectors.

He acknowledged the significant role of the Accountant General’s Office in maintaining transparency in the province’s economic affairs. Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in a meeting with a four-member delegation from the Naghman Ultralight Club and Sports Flying Club, led by pilot Qazi Tufail, included Qazi Sajjad, Azad Khan, and Babar Khan.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi praised the club for its positive activities and expressed that the club’s promotion could attract global attention to the province.

He acknowledged the club’s efforts to continue its activities despite challenging conditions, noting that such initiatives could present Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a new and positive light to the international community.

The Governor assured that every effort would be made to address and resolve the club’s challenges. The delegation briefed the Governor on the club’s history, explaining that it was established in 2009 and operated from the Peshawar University Botanical Garden in Aza Khel until 2012.

They mentioned that the club currently has 35 members and 8 to 10 aircraft. Governor Kundi assured the delegation that he would ensure solutions to their problems are found.

Similarly, Prof. Engineer Javed Farooqi, CEO of Professional Education Foundation Karachi, and Prof. Mala Khan Haidri Educationist from Punjab called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here to discuss issues and potential solutions related to the promotion of education across the country.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi emphasized the need for attention not only to universities in Peshawar but also to those in southern and northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He highlighted the importance of providing modern education to students from merged districts and suggested that scholarships should prioritize students who completed their matriculation and intermediate education in these areas.

Governor Kundi acknowledged the sacrifices made by the province in the fight against terrorism and said that poverty has left many children without access to education. He praised Prof. Farooqi for his commitment to improving education in the province and assured him of full support from the provincial government in promoting education. The Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Sufyan Mehsud and his father for their remarkable achievement. Sufyan, who recently set a new Guinness World Record by breaking India’s five-year-old record in the Koala Challenge, was honored with a special invitation to the Governor’s House in Peshawar. Governor Kundi described this achievement as a historic milestone, highlighting Sufyan’s remarkable feat in the world of records.