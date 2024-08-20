$297mn earned from IT services’ export

Pakistan earned US $297 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first month of the current fiscal year 2024-25.

This shows a growth of 32.46 per cent as compared with the US $ 224.950 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding month of the last fiscal year 2023-24, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the computer services grew by 23.09 per cent as it surged from US $187.470 million last year to US $230.750 million during July 2024.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 24.53 per cent, from US $62.780 million to US $77.262 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services also surged by 189.32 per cent, from US $0.067 million to US $0.677 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services however decreased by 6.06 per cent from US $0.033 million to US $0.031 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services also dipped by 13.36 per cent, from $57.982 million to $50.234 million. In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a growth of 52.65 per cent from US $67.178 million to US $102.546 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the month under review decreased by 80.39 per cent declining from US $1.020 million to US $0.200 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services decreased by 89.03 per cent, from US $0.939 million to US $0.103 million whereas the exports of other information services rose by 19.75 per cent, from US $0.081 million to US $0.097 million.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 83.79 per cent as these went up from US $36.460 million to US $67.010 million, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 49.55 per cent during the month as its exports increased from US $17.012 million to US $25.442 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 113.74 per cent, from US $19.448 million to US $41.468 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.

Edible Oils

Edible oil including soybean and palm into the country during the first month of the current financial year decreased by 93.20 percent and 13.99 percent respectively as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the month of July 2024 about 1,000 metric tons of palm oil costing $1.017 million were imported as compared to the imports of 12,575 metric tons valued at $14.995 million in the same month of the last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the palm oil imports into the country during the first month of the current financial year were recorded at 256,460 metric tons valued at $1.0717 million. The palm oil imports during the first month of last year were recorded at 277,801 metric tons costing $278.939 million, it added.

Food group exports from the country during the first month of the current financial year grew by 44.77 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding month of the last year.

During July 2024, food commodities valued at $475.767 million were exported as compared to the exports of 328.632 million in the same month of the last financial year.

However, the food group imports into the country during the first month of the current financial year went down by 18.30 percent and were recorded at $510.449 million as against the imports of $624.804 million of the corresponding period of the last year.

The imports of other commodities, which posted negative growth during the period under review including milk, milk cream, and milk for infants decreased by 27.37 percent, tea by 26.68 percent, sugar by 44.90 percent, and pulses by 22.90 percent.

Machinery Imports

The imports of the overall machinery group experienced a substantial increase of 37.40 per cent during first month of the current fiscal year compared to the 2023-24 period, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The growth in machinery imports would help elevate productivity and spur technological advancements in essential sectors, leading to economic expansion and progress in infrastructure development.

The total imports of the machinery group during the last month stood at $677.021 million against the imports of $492.745 million recorded in July 2023-24.

The import of agriculture sector machinery and equipment surged by 55.95 percent from $4.143 million to $6.461 million; textile machinery 36.49 percent from $ 13.678 million to $ 18.669 million; power-generating machinery 10.93 percent from $ 28.216 million to $ 31.299 million; construction and mining machinery 109.77 percent from $ 4.247 million to $ 8.909; electrical machinery and apparatus 98.36 percent from $173.481 million to $344.121 million; telecoms related equipment 13.25 percent from $90.588 million to $102.587 million; other apparatus 69.45 percent from $22.475 million to $ 38.083 million and other equipment 3.37 percent from $ 131.796 million to $ 136.238 million.

However, during the period under review, the import of office machinery including data processing equipment declined by 38.33 percent from $ 46.596 million to $28.737 million, and mobile phones by 5.30 percent from $68.113 million to $ 64.504 million.