PM’s unfulfilled promise: Athlete Yasir Sultan waits for Rs 5 million

After lapse of even more than one year Mr. Muhammad Yasir Sultan Athlete is waiting for release of Rs. 5.00 million as announced by Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan. This reward was announced by Prime Minister in recognition of Muhammad Yasir Sultan achievement in the form of winning Bronze medal in Javelin Throw in Asian Athletics Championship, Bangkok, Thailand, 2023. Muhammad Yasir Sultan is a Shining Athlete who can break various records in future. Such type of red tapeism is discouraging for such a young shining star of Pakistan.