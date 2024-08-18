Paris Hilton speaks out after fire destroys trailer on music video set

Disaster struck the set of Paris Hilton’s newest music video. The Paris in Love star says a fire erupted inside her trailer, which destroyed many of her personal belongings and other items but thankfully, did not lead to any injuries.

“Sadly an accidental fire broke in my trailer on the set of my music video today,” the 43-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories Aug. 16, alongside a photo of the structure, which was left charred with a big hole in the roof. “As heartbreaking as it is, I’m so thankful everyone is safe.”

Paris added that she’s “incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me,” giving a shoutout to her “entire team” and tagging Hannah Lux Davis, director of her upcoming music video “Bad B—h Academy,” as well as Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor and Lance Bass.

In a followup video, shared Aug. 17, the singer showed the trailer’s burned interior and several items that were destroyed, including a couch, chairs, a desk and hair extensions. “It smells like I’m in the movie Candyman or something,” Paris was heard saying. “Oh my God, my Barbie blanket! My cookies. Oh my God, the whole roof collapsed. This is disgusting. This literally looks like a war zone.”

She wrote in the caption, “Assessing the damages after yesterday’s fire. It’s heartbreaking to see so many of my favorite things destroyed. All of the gorgeous custom outfits that we had made for the music video, designer couture outfits, all my favorite sunglasses, shoes, handbags, jewelry, computers, cameras, phones and so much more.” Paris continued, “But thankfully everyone is safe and okay and that’s all that matters. Here’s hoping Day 2 of filming “Bad B—h Academy” is a little less lit…Clearly this #InfiniteIcon era is hot.”

“Bad B—h Academy” is the third single from the heiress’ upcoming second album Infinite Icon. The record is set for release Sept. 6.

Meanwhile, as Paris wrote in another Instagram Stories post, “the show must go on.” She and Heidi shared behind-the-scenes looks of themselves working together, with the America’s Got Talent judge saying in a selfie video of the two, “Hi, I love you.”