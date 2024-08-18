Daily Times

Why is Kylie Jenner keeping her romance with Timothée Chalamet private?

Kylie Jenner would rather people lag behind on this part of her life. A year into her relationship with Timothée Chalamet, the Kardashians star has managed to keep the romance mostly under wraps-a change from her otherwise public persona and prior relationship with Travis Scott. Still, the 27-year-old noted the less the public knows about something, the more she holds it dear. “Privacy is so important to me in life,” she explained to British Vogue in a profile published Aug. 13, before noting her and Timothée’s option for solitude, “feels so good.” Of course, Kylie-who shares kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with Travis-is anything but a novice when it comes to controlling her fame. After all, she became a public figure just after she hit double digits, with Keeping up with the Kardashianspremiering in 2007, when she was just 10 years old. “I learnt at such a young age how to deal with all of this in the best way for me,” she added to the publication. “So I don’t go crazy, if I am being honest.”

