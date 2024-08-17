Governor KP stresses for natural resources development

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday emphasized the need to focus on harnessing the province’s mineral resources and natural gifts for generating foreign exchange for the province and the country.

He shared these views during a meeting with Nauman Bashir, General Manager of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, who visited the Governor House in Peshawar.

The meeting decided to establish offices in Chitral and Dera Ismail Khan, considering the abundance of minerals and other resources as well as their geographical significance.

Governor Kundi highlighted that projects such as the Gem and Geological Institute of Pakistan, Honey Testing Laboratory, Peaches Pulp Processing Plant, converting waste marble into useful material, Bio-Equivalence Laboratory, Data Processing Unit, Mountain Fresh Value-Added Fruit Processing Hub, and Women Business Incubation Center would open new avenues for provincial development.

He said that these initiatives would help align Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s fruits, minerals, and other commodities with global standards.

The meeting also discussed strategies to accelerate these projects.

The Director General of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan invited Governor Kundi to attend an upcoming expo in Chitral next month as a guest of honor, which he accepted.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the southern districts of the province. During a discussion with a delegation led by journalist Muhammad Usman from district Bannu, he criticized the provincial government’s criminal silence on the matter.

Kundi emphasized the need to address the backwardness of these areas and noted that the federal government has allocated funds in the budget for the critical Chashma Lift Canal project. He said that the swift commencement of this project would transform not just the southern districts but the entire province.

In another meeting, renowned spiritual leader and Sajada Nasheen of Darbar Taunsa Sharif, Khwaja Nasir Mahmoodnr, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

He congratulated the governor on his appointment, praising it as a commendable decision by the party leadership.

During their discussion, Governor Kundi expressed his dedication to fulfilling the trust placed in him by the leadership.

He emphasized the need to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a haven of peace, economic prosperity, and to enable women and youth to play significant roles in societal development.

He reflected on the sacrifices made by the province in the fight against terrorism, including the tragic loss of lives in the Army Public School attack. Kundi also pledged to overcome obstacles faced by marginalized and disadvantaged communities in the development process.

Khwaja Nasir Mahmood lauded the governor’s commitment and prayed for the country’s development, peace, and stability.