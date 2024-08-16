Three retired army officers detained amid ex-spy chief’s court martial

In connection with the ongoing court martial proceedings of former spymaster Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, three more retired officers were taken into custody for their actions “prejudicial to military discipline,” the military’s media wing disclosed on Thursday.

“Further investigations of certain retired officers and their accomplices for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests are continuing,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement added, hinting at more arrests.

The military’s media wing did not provide the names and ranks of the detained officers; however, certain reports claimed that two were retired brigadiers and one colonel. All of them were considered close confidants of former Director General of ISI, General Faiz, according to sources.

The news of more arrests came a day after Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir invited retired army officers including some former chiefs to take them into confidence about the recent actions. While former army chiefs including General (retd) Ashfaq Pervaz Kayani and General (retd) Raheel Sharif were present at the event hosted by the incumbent army chief, certain other names including General Munir’s immediate predecessor General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa was conspicuous by his absence.

Some reports indicated General Bajwa was not in the country to dispel the impression that his absence had anything to do with the ongoing investigations against Gen Faiz. The latest arrest came just days after in an unprecedented move, the country’s former spymaster was detained by military authorities and court martial proceedings were initiated against him on charges of corruption, misuse of authority and violating the Pakistan Army Act.

“Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd). Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt General Faiz Hameed (retd), under provisions of Pakistan Army Act,” read a statement issued by the military’s media wing on Monday. “In addition, multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post retirement have also been established. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) has been taken into military custody,” the statement added. Given the powerful position of head of ISI, it is seen as unusual that the former spymaster was not only arrested but court martial proceedings have been initiated against him.

The charges against Gen Faiz date back to May 2017 when he was DG-C in the ISI. In April, the army constituted a high-level inquiry committee headed by a major general to look into the allegations against Gen Faiz. The inquiry was ordered regarding the orders of the Supreme Court and in the light of the directives of the Ministry of Defence.