Nadia Khan trolled for negative remarks on Bilal Abbas’ performance

Nadia Khan sparked controversy by sharing her views on the performance of Bilal Abbas Khan drama ‘Mann Jogi.’

While discussing Bilal’s portrayal in the drama, actress Nadia Khan said: “Bilal Abbas Khan is a good performer, but the role didn’t quite fit him, especially in this particular episode.” Meanwhile, Nadia Khan praised other stars like Goher Rasheed, Sabeena Farooq, and Asma Abbas for their acting in the show.

She continued: “The other three actors, Goher Rasheed, Sabeena Farooq, and Asma Abbas, are well-fitted in their characters.

“They are impeccable, but Bilal Abbas is not convincing.”

She applauded their seamless embodiment of their characters, highlighting their impeccable performances.

However, she candidly remarked that Bilal Abbas fell short in comparison, labelling him as the “weakest link” in the drama.

The actress said: “He’s the weakest link in this drama. I’ll be honest if I find him good in the future, but he’s not as impressive as Goher.

Nadia Khan’s comments, though framed as constructive feedback, did not sit well with Bilal Abbas Khan’s loyal fan base.

Fans rallied behind Bilal, defending his acting prowess and choice of scripts while dismissing Nadia’s assessment.

One user said: “He is a gem. He took the drama after thinking about it thoroughly. His role is that of an introvert. Now what else can he act out in this role?”

Another questioned: “Why is she even reviewing the dramas when she does not know the basic ABC.”

The backlash extended to criticisms of Nadia Khan’s own acting.