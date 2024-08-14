Ahsan Iqbal urges unity, consistent policies continuity for Pakistan’s development on I-Day

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday called upon the nation to demonstrate greater unity and steadfastness to ensure sustained development through consistent policies.

“Let us pledge to advance Pakistan’s development with a continuity of policies and commit to avoiding any compromise on it,” he said in a message marking the 77th Independence Day.

He stressed the need for rejecting extremism, policy inconsistency and any other factors that impeded national development and prosperity. “Let Pakistan grow,” he urged.

The minister noted that achieving development goals would require peace, stability, uninterrupted policy continuity and ongoing reforms.

“We envision a Pakistan where education, development, and employment opportunities are accessible to all, without discrimination,” he said.

He highlighted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was working to foster an investment-friendly environment conducive to business growth, innovation and ample employment opportunities.

“We aim for Pakistan to gain prominent recognition and a leading position in global competition through our quality, productivity and innovation,” he elaborated.

Ahsan Iqbal reiterated the PML-N government’s commitment to elevating Pakistan’s standing among the nations and aligning it with leading countries in the development race.

Reflecting on the past, he recalled that the founding fathers of Pakistan established an Islamic state with principles of passion, determination, unity and faith, making significant sacrifices.

The minister pointed out the persistent internal, regional and global challenges. Among these, he identified stabilizing the economy and achieving development goals as the most pressing.

He lamented that political instability, inconsistent policies, disruptions in the democratic process, extremism and terrorism had hindered development progress in the past.

He noted that countries that gained independence after Pakistan have advanced significantly in development.

“However, I am pleased to note that Pakistan now has a government that comprehends the economic, social and institutional needs of the country and is supported by a team of seasoned experts,” he remarked.

Rana Tanveer

Minister for Industries, Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday urged for collective efforts towards achieving a prosperous, peaceful and united Pakistan.

Felicitating the nation on the country’s Independence Day, he emphasized the crucial role of the youth in driving Pakistan’s progress, urging them to harness their potential and contribute to the country’s growth through their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment.

He stressed that Pakistan was earned through the immense sacrifices and tireless efforts of our forefathers.

“We pay tribute to the sacrifices of our forefathers,” he remarked.

He said, “We must work together to become a brave nation that stands tall against current challenges and builds a bright future for our beloved country.”

Chairman PMYP

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan in his message felicitated the entire Pakistani nation on the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan.

He said, “The day marks the sacrifices of our forefathers for their right to self-determination.”

Rana said today, “We need to set aside our differences and work committedly for unity, integrity, and economic stability.”

The Chairman PMYP urged the Youth to play their role in making the country more prosperous according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with their hard work and dedication.

He said, “Youth is the hope of Pakistan and can play a major role in the prosperity and stability of the country.”

Shazia Marri

On the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan, Shazia Marri, a prominent leader of the Pakistan People’s Party Wednesday extended warm congratulations to the nation and emphasized the need to rebuild Pakistan in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the country’s founding father.

On eve of Independence day Marri in her message urged the nation to work towards creating a Pakistan that truly reflects the Quaid’ s principles of justice, equality, democracy and to strive for a future where all citizens can live in harmony and prosperity.

“It is only by embracing the Quaid’ s vision that Pakistan can overcome its current challenges and achieve prosperity, progress, and peace,” she stressed.

Marri called on the government and citizens to join hands in this endeavor, ensuring that the country’s future is built on the foundations of democracy, inclusivity, and social justice.