Sindh govt moves SC against Sh Rasheeds ‘vile’ remarks about Bilawal

The Sindh government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Islamabad High Court’s decision to dismiss a case against Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid. The case was originally filed over derogatory remarks made by Rashid against Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former Foreign Minister. The Islamabad High Court warlier in June had dismissed similar cases registered against Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid in Sindh and Balochistan for allegedly using derogatory language against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. According to media reports, the Sindh government’s petition argues that the Islamabad High Court’s decision on June 25 was unlawful and should be overturned. The petition claims that the judge did not properly consider the case during the chamber hearing and failed to apply appropriate judicial mind. The Sindh government further asserted that Sheikh Rashid’s use of inappropriate language against Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari during a media appearance incited party workers and could lead to political unrest. The petition also contends that the High Court’s dismissal of the case disregarded the need for further investigation, especially given that Rashid had allegedly admitted to the offense.