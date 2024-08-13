Ex-spymaster in military’s custody, court martial begins

Court martial proceedings have been initiated against Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameedm, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency was taken into military’s custody with the proceeding being carried out under the Army Act, the ISPR in a statement said on Monday.

A probe into complaints against the former spy chief was launched over the Top City case, following instructions from the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed,” read the statement issued by the military’s media wing.

“Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, under provisions of Pakistan Army Act.

“In addition, multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post retirement have also been established. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed has been taken into military custody.”

Earlier in April this year, Pakistan Army had constituted a high-level inquiry committee headed by a major general to look into the allegations against Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed that he as Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general misused his authority.

The inquiry has been ordered in pursuant to the orders of the Supreme Court and in the light of the directives of the Ministry of Defence, according to the people familiar with the development.

This is the first formal inquiry ordered against Gen Faiz, who resigned in November 2022, four months before his retirement date.

Faiz served as DG C in the ISI and later headed the spy agency. His name surfaced in many controversies, including the Faizabad Dharna case. Three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif named him and Gen Bajwa as the main characters behind his removal through a Supreme Court order.

On November 8, 2023, Moeez Ahmed Khan, the owner of Top City, filed a petition in the Supreme Court in which he accused Faiz of misusing his authority.

The petition filed by in the Supreme Court stated that on May 12, 2017, on the behest of Gen Faiz, ISI officials raided the top city office and his house. During the raid, valuables, including gold, diamonds and money, were seized from the house by ISI officials, the petitioner alleged. The petition also stated that Sardar Najaf, the brother of Faiz, also contacted him to resolve the issue later. The petition also claimed that Gen Faiz later personally met him to resolve the issue, in which he assured that some of the items which had been taken away by the ISI officials during the raid would be returned. However, 400 tolas of gold and cash will not be returned to him.

The petitioner also alleged that the ISI officials extorted Rs4 crore cash from him.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter and in view of these serious allegations, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, which included Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, Justice Attar Minullah and Justice Aminuddin, heard the case.

The Supreme Court observed this was a very serious matter and the serious nature of allegations may damage the image of the entire institution, therefore the matter cannot be ignored. The Supreme Court asked the attorney general to look into the matter and discuss with the relevant authorities.